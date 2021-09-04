HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 806,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,549 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $66,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

