HighTower Advisors LLC Has $43.11 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $43,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $109.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.