Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.57.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

