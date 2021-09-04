Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 5,305 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 235,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

