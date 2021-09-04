Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 328.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $147.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.23. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

