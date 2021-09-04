Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,426,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $610.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

