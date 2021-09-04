Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 6,820 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.