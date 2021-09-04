Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.06. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock worth $385,903. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.