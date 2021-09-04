Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $231.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monroe Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Monroe Capital worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRCC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

