Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

EFAS stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

