MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.20)-($1.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $805-811 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.35 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $507.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $508.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.04 and a 200-day moving average of $333.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $429.75.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

