Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSM. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.