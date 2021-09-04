Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company issued revenue guidance of $220-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.07 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

NYSE:OXM opened at $94.15 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

