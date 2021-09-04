Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of D opened at $78.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

