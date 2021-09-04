Analysts Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) PT at $15.97

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.97.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9412 per share. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

