HackenAI (HAI) Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00140719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00167600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.31 or 0.07993090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,317.79 or 1.00315117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.16 or 0.00825690 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

