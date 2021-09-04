Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price at $30.47

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICPT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $480.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

