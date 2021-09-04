Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $231,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

