Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 2,395 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after buying an additional 536,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after buying an additional 403,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.74.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $216.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.27.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

