Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,358 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,169 shares of company stock valued at $71,385,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $231.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.