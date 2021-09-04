Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in Workday by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,009 shares of company stock valued at $105,217,885. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $277.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.91.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

