Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of MediaAlpha worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $457,070.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,657 shares in the company, valued at $143,390.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $178,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,878. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

MAX stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.36.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.