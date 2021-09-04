Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.