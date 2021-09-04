Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 32,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 245,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $75.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

