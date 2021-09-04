Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

