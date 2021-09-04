Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

