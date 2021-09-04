Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,555.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MANH stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.24 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.65.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

