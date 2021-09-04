Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $49.11 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises about 2.3% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of First Republic Bank worth $49,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $202.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.92 and a 200-day moving average of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

