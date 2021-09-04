Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,589,675 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of WSM opened at $179.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

