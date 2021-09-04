Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $69.62 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.