Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 276 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $148.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.41 and its 200-day moving average is $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

