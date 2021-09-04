Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after acquiring an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.