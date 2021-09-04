WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

