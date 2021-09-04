Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $14,578,253.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total value of $48,420.45.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $328.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.76 and its 200 day moving average is $293.59. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Carvana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

