Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 2.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $105.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

