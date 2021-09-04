$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. Ooma reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

OOMA stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $136,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,996.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,952. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

