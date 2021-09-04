Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.4% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $51,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $104.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.