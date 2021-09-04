Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1,134.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $259.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

