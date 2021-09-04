Van Strum & Towne Inc. Buys Shares of 3,830 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

