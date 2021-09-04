Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $69.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 288.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

