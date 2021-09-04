Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 3.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $879,000. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $209,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 439,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,221,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen stock opened at $226.37 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.