Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 1,773 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,773 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth $744,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,978,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Lennar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.90. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

