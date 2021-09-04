Van Strum & Towne Inc. Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,895 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 2.1% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HP by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $244,024,000 after acquiring an additional 659,237 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

