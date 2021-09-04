Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) Director Sells C$12,000.00 in Stock

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) Director Sheldon B. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$294,709.80.

Sheldon B. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$6,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$5,600.00.

Shares of DMI opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.81 million and a P/E ratio of -6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Diamcor Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.35.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.