Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.71 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $171.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89. Elastic has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.50.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

