Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,942 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 853,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 831,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 180.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,983 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 132,430 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.74.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

