Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

NYSE:SRE opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

