10,860 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AGCO by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,225,000 after acquiring an additional 147,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 27.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after acquiring an additional 172,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

NYSE AGCO opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.40.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

