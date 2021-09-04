Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.71. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.