Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $98.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of WAB opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

